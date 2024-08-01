'Slow down!' – Calls for changes to major Shrewsbury road after another serious crash

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

The boss of Salop Leisure says he is going to place 'slow down' signs leading up to his site and has called for changes to the road, including the installation of rumble strips to decrease the speed of vehicles in the area.

West Mercia Police are appealing for witnesses after a motorcyclist in his 20's was airlifted to Royal Stoke University Hospital on Tuesday following a collision outside the leisure site on Emstrey Bank - that leads to the island.

The crash is the latest incident in the area after a motorcyclist died in June. David McCreagie's black KTM 1290 Superduke motorbike and a silver Ford Focus collided on the B4380 Emstrey Bank, towards Atcham, and a man in his 30's was arrested and bailed on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving.

Aerial photograph of Emstrey Bank in Shrewsbury facing towards Emstrey Island/Emstrey Roundabout - B4380. Salop Leisure entrance.

Managing Director of Salop Leisure - the 'premier caravan, campervan, holiday home and motorhome dealer in the Midlands and Mid Wales' - Mark Bebb raced from his office to the scenes of both recent accidents, treating and helping those involved.

He admits that the sudden rise in collisions is a 'concern' and is working with local authorities to find a solution.

"We would like to see something to slow the traffic down outside the premises and we are fully supportive of that," said Salop Leisure's Managing Director.

Aerial photograph of Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury

"We are deeply saddened and worried. We've had no trouble here in 20 years, but now two inside nearly a month.

"I'm going to put signs up, that will be private signs, saying 'slow down'.

"From a personal point of view I'd like to see rumble strips, that are slow down strips, and double white lines to stop people overtaking. Obviously, we need to leave that to the experts.