Quarry mud bath after wet weather and Shrewsbury concerts

The grass in the Quarry was looking a little worse for wear this week, after thousands packed into the park for a weekend of music.

Saturday saw the return of Let's Rock in Shrewsbury, while X-Factor stars JLS performed on Sunday.

Two days of downpours followed, which left part of the park sodden and damaged.

Churned up grass at the Quarry following concerts and bad weather

On Wednesday, Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Clerk said: "Staff have been on site to inspect the ground. Whilst the whole of the arena looks muddy, damage is in a localised area.

"We intend to leave it to dry out for the next few days as the forecast for the rest of the week is good. The area will be power-harrowed and re-seeded and rolled and will start to recover quickly.

"The tractor mower will also be on site later in the week; this will also help to address the appearance of the grass.

"The grass in the Quarry recovers very well. For those who were around for the Jessie J Concert in 2012, the damage to the park was extensive due to torrential rain. This year is not as bad."