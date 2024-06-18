Tar very much - road workers complete surface dressing task two whole days ahead of schedule

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shropshire Council said surface dressing of the A528 Ellesmere Road was completed two days ahead of schedule and was re-open on Tuesday.

Roadworks are being carried out in stages with the third and final closure now due from July 2 to July 5. But this time the road will be closed overnight from 8pm to 6am - for the white lines to be repainted.

The work so far has involved hot tar being laid on the road first, followed by chippings. There is a 20mph speed limit on the road and a warning that there is a 'skid risk'. On Monday the road team was completing the work at a rate of knots to complete the task.

During the work residents can still access their properties and businesses on the road remain open.

Shropshire Council says that while the road is closed there will be a signed diversion in place, and access will be provided to residential properties and businesses within the work area.

The official diversion takes vehicles around the town from Bicton Heath, around the town's relief road, the A49 and Battlefield.

A spokesperson for the council said: "Surface dressing is a quick, efficient and cost-effective way of preventing potholes, maintaining skid-resistance and waterproofing road surfaces.

"It forms a major part of the council’s annual road maintenance programme and is being carried out alongside other preventative and reactive maintenance work.

"Almost 50 stretches of road across Shropshire are set to be treated this summer as part of Shropshire Council’s 2024 surface dressing programme – work that will play a key role in improving the county’s roads.

"Signs will be erected in the road before work starts and the work will be completed as quickly as possible."

During the work, access to the works area will be restricted to:

Essential highway personnel

Local residents who live within the road closure

Businesses located within the closure

Pedestrians, dismounted cyclists and equestrians

Emergency vehicles

Utility or public service vehicles when safe to do so

People are asked to ensure that vehicles are not parked on the road during the day whilst the work is in progress.

All planned roadworks are subject to change due to weather conditions or unforeseen circumstances. Any changes will be displayed on the yellow advanced warning signs and at one.network