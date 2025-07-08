Popular Thai restaurant in Shrewsbury High Street plans outside seating area

The Giggling Squid in Shrewsbury plans to create an outside seating area outside its premises on High Street.

According to plans submitted with the licensing consultation, tables for six covers could be placed on the pavement outside the premises, which opened three years ago in the former Edinburgh Woollen Mill shoop at 24 and 25 High Street.

The scheme also includes several planters and rope barriers to create a separation between customers and passing High Street shoppers.

Giggling Squid, Shrewsbury (Google)

According to the application, the area will be open on Monday to Sunday between 8am and 10pm.

The consultation period on the licensing plan, where the public can submit their comments, ends this week, on Friday, July 11.

The consultation can be viewed online at Shropshire Council's licensing website.