Road in Shrewsbury to shut so water company can repair its own defective work

Shropshire Council said that Havelock Road in Shrewsbury will be shut for three days from today.

It said that the closure is to allow for Severn Trent Water to complete remedial works to a defective reinstatement in the carriageway.

Meanwhile the council has confirmed plans to close another road for nearly a month while road repairs take place.

Shropshire Council said that Ddol Lane at St Martins will be shut for 26 days, starting from today.

The authority said the closure is required for workers to complete carriageway repairs.

An alternative route will be available.

And daytime road closures will be taking place on a village route for more than two weeks.

Shropshire Council said traffic will be prohibited from using High Street and Kingswood road in Albrighton between 9.30am and 4pm from today, for a total of 16 days.

The authority said the closure would allow workers to complete carriageway repairs.