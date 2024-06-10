Dozens of affordable homes planned for farmland behind Shrewsbury cul-de-sac

Applicant Living Space Housing wants to build 44 homes on a site off Ellesmere Road in the north-west of the town.

The scheme is planned to be composed entirely of affordable properties available for sale or rent via a social housing provider, and if approved would contribute to local plan targets for the annual supply of affordable properties in the area.

Living Space are a specialist affordable housing firm based in Solihull, who are hoping to build nearly 400 homes across their various development sites in 2024.