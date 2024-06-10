Dozens of affordable homes planned for farmland behind Shrewsbury cul-de-sac
Almost 50 new affordable homes could be built in Shrewsbury after plans to develop former farmland were submitted to Shropshire Council.
Applicant Living Space Housing wants to build 44 homes on a site off Ellesmere Road in the north-west of the town.
The scheme is planned to be composed entirely of affordable properties available for sale or rent via a social housing provider, and if approved would contribute to local plan targets for the annual supply of affordable properties in the area.
Living Space are a specialist affordable housing firm based in Solihull, who are hoping to build nearly 400 homes across their various development sites in 2024.