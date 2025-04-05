Scouts 'muck about' for cash

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

Digested farmyard manure which is ideal for digging in or as mulch, has been donated to the scouts by WH Gittings, based in Ryton XI Towns. It will be available on Saturday, 12 April between 8am and 1pm at Robertsford Scout Centre, Belvidere Avenue, Shrewsbury. The cost is £3 per bag or 4 bags for £10. Customers are being asked, if possible, to bring their own strong compost or fertiliser bags.

The 'muck haul' has been held for over 20 years by 1st Shrewsbury Scouts and the money raised will be used to provide equipment and facilities for over 100 young people to experience many different activities.

Last year the event raised more than £1600. It is a popular event and we expect it to be well supported as it goes very quickly.

More details are available from John Fannin, president and assistant group scout leader on 01743 354743.