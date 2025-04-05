Splash Park progress update from Shrewsbury Town Council

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The Quarry-based attraction was closed last month as the council looks to resurface the park, which opened back in 2016.

The council has shared a glimpse of the progress on the work, and says it is on track to reopen for the summer season.

In an update posted on its Facebook page earlier this week the council said: "Work is well underway on refreshing the Quarry Splash Park as part of our two-week improvement project!

"Last week, we started removing the old surfacing, which had naturally worn down over the years due to regular use.

"Now, new surfacing is being installed and we expect this to be completed within the next week.

"Following this, our team will carry out a number of important water system checks before reinstalling the play equipment, and ensuring everything is working ahead of our planned reopening on Monday, May 5, 2025."

Helen Ball, Shrewsbury Town Council Clerk, said: "We are delighted to welcome the updated surface to our much-loved splash park in the Quarry.

"As a popular part of the playground, it is regularly enjoyed by families, and these improvements will ensure a safe and fun experience for all.

"We are looking forward to opening it in time for the summer season.

"We appreciate your patience while we complete these works and can’t wait to see families enjoying the splash park once again!"