Get Your Wigle On - musical theatre trio taking on London Marathon

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

For caravans holiday homes sales executive Tanya Richards it will be her first TCS London Marathon at the age of 58 - raising money for the NSPCC, a charity close to her heart.

Tanya, who lives in Wellington, will be taking on the marathon challenge with two fellow members of Get Your Wigle On, Shrewsbury’s vibrant musical theatre company.

She will be joining firefighter Ian Murphy and Ross Wigley, a director of Get Your Wigle On, to pound the streets of London on Sunday, April 27, but first they need to raise a combined total of £6,600.

They have so far raised more than £3,500 and donations are being accepted online at https://www.justgiving.com/page/getyourwigleon-1723626760144.

Tanya, a mother of two and grandmother to two grandsons, has worked for award-winning caravan and motorhome dealership Salop Leisure in Shrewsbury for 11 years.

She only took up running seriously last year when she completed a 10k run in Barmouth where she and her husband own a caravan holiday home.

“From not being able to run for five minutes without stopping, I can now do three hours and 20 minutes,” said Tanya, who often takes her cocker spaniel, Stanley, with her. “I am trying to show my kids and grandchildren anything is possible.

“I started running with Bowring Runners in Wellington because I wanted to get fit and the furthest I’ve run was 16.4 miles last week. I chose to run for NSPCC because of my personal experience; it means the world to me that every child is cared for supported. My motto is never give up even when times are tough.

“I have a treadmill at home and you don’t realise how much better you feel after running. It has helped me physically and mentally and I now have a much more positive outlook.”

Thankful for the support she is receiving from her work colleagues at Salop Leisure and friends, she and her two running mates are now focused on hitting their fundraising target.

Get Your Wigle On is passionate about giving every child the chance to shine.

The company has always been a place where children and adults alike can step out of their comfort zones and discover the joy of acting, singing and dancing in a safe, supportive and caring environment.

Appealing for donations, the three runners said: “We believe that every child has a unique gift and, with the right encouragement, they can thrive. Many of our adult members missed out on this kind of support in their own childhoods and lacked confidence as a result.

“Through Get Your Wigle On, they’ve found a stage where they can fulfil lifelong dreams, especially in musical theatre. By supporting us, you're not just helping us cross the finish line, you're ensuring that more children have the opportunity to find their voice and build their confidence.

“Together, we can make a real difference in the lives of children through the incredible work of the NSPCC. Please donate and help us reach our goal - every penny brings us closer to creating a brighter future for children everywhere.”