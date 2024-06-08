Planning officers reveal reasons for rejecting solar farm proposal

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Opdenergy UK 10 had applied for permission to build Uffington Solar Farm on a 25-hectare agricultural field to the west of Haughmond Quarry.

The applicant had said the proposal would allow the field to continue to be used for agricultural purposes.

A submission with the plan stated: “The site has been chosen by Opdenergy UK 10 Limited in conjunction with a willing landowner ensuring that an efficient, technically and economically viable solar farm can be developed without causing significant adverse environmental impacts, which makes it ideal for the generation of renewable energy and accommodate sheep grazing beneath and between the rows of solar panels, to maintain agricultural use within the site.”

But in a letter confirming Shropshire Council's decision to reject the plan Tabitha Lythe, the authority's planning and development services manager, said there were worries about the impact of the development on the landscape.

She specifically cites the impact on Haughmond Abbey and Haughmond Hillfort.

She wrote: "The proposed development would result in a loss of historic landscape to, and would intrude into and block views of, Haughmond Abbey which is a scheduled monument and Grade I listed building."

She added: "The proposed development would constitute a prominent and visible feature in the setting of the setting of the Haughmond Hill hillfort, which is a scheduled monument."

The letter said that the "proposed landscaping works would not satisfactorily mitigate for the level of harm that the proposed development would have on these heritage assets."

It added: "The public benefits are not sufficient to outweigh this harm."

Other issues raised in the letter include the potential impact on skylarks and other protected birds, and the possibility of construction noise while the development is built.

The letter accepts there are potential benefits of the scheme, but says they do not outweigh the disadvantages.

It states: "The proposed development would result in some benefits, notably in terms of the generation of renewable energy over a 40 year period, improvements to biodiversity, the availability of a connection to the national grid, and economic and social benefits which include those associated with the construction and decommissioning phases.

"However these are not sufficient to outweigh the significant level of harm that would be caused by the proposal."