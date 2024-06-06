Free treats up for grabs for first 100 customers at opening of new American-style cookie store

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Dipp’d is set to bring a taste of the US to the UK.

The store in Claremont Hill, which will offer authentic American sugar cookies, as well as doughnuts and brownies, was previously Planet Doughnut and has been rebranded to Dipp'd.

Planet Doughnut founder Duncan McGregor and his wife Samantha will be officially opening Dipp'd on Wednesday, June 12.

"As far as we can tell sugar cookies haven't been done in the UK, it's something that many people haven't experienced unless they've been to the States," Duncan explained.

"It's not like any other cookie, it's more like a cupcake with a crispy edge, like a cross between shortbread and a cupcake. It's a very weird combo that I'd never tried until I went - and it works!"

The new brand will be the first in the UK to offer authentic American Sugar cookies

To celebrate the opening on Wednesday, Duncan and Samantha will be offering the first 10 customers a free gold card which entitles them to a free box of cookies, doughnuts or brownies once a month for a year.

The next 100 customers to visit in the morning will receive a free chocolate chip cookie.

Leading up to the grand opening the company will also be giving away free cookies on its Instagram and Facebook pages.

Claremont Street, Shrewsbury. Photo: Google

The couple plan to release new flavours every couple of weeks. Each cookie is hand-decorated to order in-store and several different dipping sauces will be available to complement the range.

The team have plans to offer vegan and gluten-free cookie options over the next six months.

Samantha McGregor said: “We want Dipp’d to be somewhere you can sit and chill with friends and the cookies have purposely been made big for sharing and dipping.

"Planet Doughnut will still be supplying doughnuts and we are working closely with them to offer a tear-and-share doughnut option in the future, which we believe will be well received."