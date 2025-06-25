Local charity for older people launches its 75th anniversary appeal

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565

The launch took place at a special event at The Buttermarket in Shrewsbury, where guests heard from the charity’s Chief Executive, trustees and service users. The audience were also treated to a premiere of a video showing the positive impact of the charity’s work across the county.

Speaking at the launch, Heather Osborne, Chief Executive of Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin, said: “Since 1950, we've been supporting older people by offering a listening ear, a helping hand and a wide range of services to help them make the most of later life. We are becoming increasingly important in the provision of welfare to older residents, yet for many years there has been a significant decrease in the level of funding we receive from local authorities and other statutory bodies. Therefore, it’s more crucial than ever that we continue to fundraise if we are to continue to care for the most vulnerable people in Shropshire.”

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin have launched their 75th anniversary fundraising appeal.

Sue Robson, Deputy Chair of the Trustees at the charity, added: “As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic social isolation remains a very real issue for older people, particularly in rural areas. Every penny we raise will go towards strengthening the vital services we provide to support the thousands of people every year who struggle with feelings of loneliness.”

Sue Robson, Deputy Chair of Trustees, explained there is a loneliness epidemic in Shropshire.

As part of the launch an area of the venue was turned into a cosy living room for the evening, so that attendees could learn more about the Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s befriending service. Staff explained how they provide companionship and support, and that a donation of £7.50 could pay for one hour of a befriending visit in the home of an older person.

A donation of £75 would enable the charity to help a person over retirement age to claim the benefits they are entitled to.

People who use the charity's services talked about how they benefit from them.

Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin provides day centres and a range of social activities including: arts and crafts groups, dance and exercise classes, food and friendship groups and clubs for walking football, tennis and board games. It costs the charity £750 to kickstart a new group such as this with the aim of bringing people together in a friendly, inclusive and safe environment.

Heather Osborne and Claire Fishlock from Age UK STW welcome Deputy Mayor, Bernie Bentick, to the event.

The charity also offers dementia support groups and a donation of £7,500 could support one of these groups for ten months.

To support Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page: justgiving.com/campaign/ageukstw75 If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to ‘Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’ and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

For more information about how to get involved in 75th anniversary or to get involved in a fundraising challenge, please email fundraising@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123.