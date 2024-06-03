Pictures from Shrewsbury's Race For Life as park becomes a sea of pink for cancer fundraiser

Those taking part completed the 5km course in temperatures well into the 20s.

The fundraising events in aid of Cancer Research are taking place across the UK and those in the county town had - at the start line - raised more than £50,000.

It was an emotional morning with runners raising funds in memories of loved ones of all ages, both family and friends. Others were celebrating those who are having or have had successful treatment and some who took part are going through treatment at the moment.

Compere Paul Shuttleworth praised those taking part before a warm up and countdown to the start of the 5k route through the Quarry.

Among the major fundraisers were Tina's Slimming World group from Whitchurch with another Slimming World group based at Cabin Lane, Oswestry, also raising funds and taking part.

A group of friends from Cosford decided to take part in fancy dress and other individuals many children also dressed up with flamingoes, dinosaurs and batman making an appearance.

It was the first 5km run for friends Holly Hill and Amy Newbold from Newport running to celebrate their grandparents.