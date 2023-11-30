Emergency services called to five-car rush hour crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

The incident took place around 5pm on a stretch to the road between Bicton Heath and Montford Bridge.

Police, the Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service and the West Midlands Ambulance Service have all attended, with reports that one person has been treated by paramedics.

There have been reports of significant traffic queues in the area as a result of the incident.

The fire service said it had been called at around 5pm, and had sent three crews to the scene.

A spokesperson said the incident had involved five vehicles but that no-one had been trapped.

The crew worked to make one vehicle safe and said one casualty had been left in the care of the ambulance service.