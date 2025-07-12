How a local charity is tackling the loneliness epidemic

According to Age UK, more than two million people in England over the age of 75 live alone, and more than a million older people say they go over a month without speaking to anyone. Across Shropshire approximately 10,000 older people would describe themselves as ‘deeply lonely’ and this is a particularly acute in the most rural areas.

One way Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin is tackling social isolation is through its befriending services. The charity carefully matches one of their volunteerswith an older person in the community. They telephone or visit them on a regular basis to provide companionship or sometimes taking them out on short trips or accompanying them to a local activity.

78-year-old, Marjorie Cank is one such beneficiary who’d found herself isolated and lonely after an illness left her unable to go out alone. She has used Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin’s befriending services for seven years andhas a telephone buddy and a befriender who visits them once a week.

Marjorie enjoys a chat in her garden with her befriending volunteer, Jonathan. Photo: Age UK STW

“Loneliness was the reason I contacted Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin,” said Marjorie. “As a former carer I was used to always being around people but after a serious illness left me housebound I felt very alone.”

Continued Marjorie: “When the befriender visits, we have a cup of tea and a natter, we put the world to rights and sometimes we go for a walk. It’s my favourite hour of the week; I always look forward to the visits and phone calls.”

A donation of £7.50 could pay for one hour of a befriending visit for someone like Marjorie. For her and many others, this simple human connection means everything, but it’s only possible if Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin continue to receive financial support from local people or businesses.

To support Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin you can make a one-off or regular donation via their JustGiving page justgiving.com/campaign/ageukstw75 If you would prefer to donate by cheque, it should be made payable to Age UK Shropshire Telford & Wrekin and posted or hand-delivered to the charity’s office at Bellstone, Shrewsbury.

For more information about how to get involved in 75th anniversary or to get involved in a fundraising challenge, please email fundraising@ageukstw.org.uk or call 01743 233 123.