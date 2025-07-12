'A grand day out' - fun day and dog show with a difference this weekend

The popular annual dog show has plenty of classes to appeal to both the serious dog breeder and those wanting some light-hearted fun with their family pets. The dog show will start at 12.30pm, with bookings taken for classes from 12 noon. There will be plenty of water and shade for the dogs if needed. If the weather is likely to be hot, the dog classes will be inside the one thousand year old St Lucia’s church with the pews removed, a novel use for an ancient building.

There will be plenty for children to do too, including face painting, a petting farm, games such as stocks and sponges, various children’s games organised by the school parents and staff, a working fire engine from Shropshire Fire & Rescue, tractors, juggling with circus skills and ballon modelling, plus lots of attractions of all the family.

Rhodri Broome, the co-ordinator of the organising committee, said: “It is going to be a fun-filled day with plenty of activities for adults and children alike, including the Art Shack, a plant stall, craft and food stalls, and dog grooming.

St Lucia's Church in Upton Magna. Photo: Amanda Hartley-Newton

"Each year we introduce some new attractions to help keep the show fresh and inspiring, and the public have responded well to this in the past.

"We have quite a few new stalls selling various crafts, Italian foodstuffs, chutneys and jams, and pet goods, as well as things to look at such as the Shrewsbury and Newport Canals Trust (come and find out about Wappenshall development), and a good programme of music from Stiperstones Brass Band and some local singers. We will provide superb refreshments facilities, including a licensed bar, pizzas, sandwiches, cakes, hot drinks from The Shed, and ice creams.

"We have some fantastic prizes donated by local businesses for our raffle, and tickets will be on sale on the day, including a photography sitting, a family activity ticket for Love2Stay and a hamper of locally produced food and drinks. Last year the sun shone, and the fete was very well attended, so we are keeping our fingers crossed that we will be lucky with the weather again this year.”

The Fun Day is held at the village hall and on the field alongside, and there is plenty of parking in Upton Magna, including at the Business Park. The Fun Day raises money for local village charities, including the Friends of St Lucia’s School. It has all the ingredients for a grand day out!