Organisers gearing up for 15th Mad Jack's 5 mud run held at Attingham Park

Mad Jack's returns this year for its 15th year

Taking place on Saturday, November 11 at 10.30am, the five-mile multi-terrain race is an event organised by runners for runners.

Mad Jack's returns this year for its 15th year

It comes as a joint venture between Shrewsbury Athletics Club and the National Trust and the race is set in the extensive grounds of the Trust’s Attingham Park, just a few miles from Shrewsbury.

Participants will run through pastureland, the Deer Park, and along forest trails before negotiating The Pond just before the finish line. The course includes several wet or marshy areas.

Mad Jack's returns this year for its 15th year

Mark Agnew, the National Trust’s General Manager North Shropshire is running the race for the 15th time this year.

He said: "This is an important event for the National Trust – proceeds from the race go towards maintaining and improving the House and grounds here.’’

Mad Jack's returns this year for its 15th year

Online entry is open until 23.59 on November 10 and chip timing, live results and an email of results are included in the entry fee.

On-the-day entry will be available if places are still available.

Mad Jack's returns this year for its 15th year

Kevin Francis, Vice Chairman and Race Director from Shrewsbury AC said: "This is an important fundraising event for the Club.

Mad Jack's returns this year for its 15th year

"Our share of the proceeds go towards keeping subscription costs down for our members – so important at the present time.’’

Family members are welcome to attend for free to spectate if they arrive before 10.30am.

Full information and the link to online entry is available via shrewsburyac.org.uk/our-races/mad-jacks-5/.