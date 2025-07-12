Hosepipe ban imposed for part of UK - Is there a hosepipe ban Severn Trent? Can you water plants during TUB?

Severn Trent say they are ‘doing everything we can to keep the water flowing’ as temperatures are forecast to reach 33°C on June 12.

Is there a hosepipe ban for Severn Trent?

Severn Trent hasn't ruled out the possibility of a hosepipe ban, however there is not currently one in place and the water company remains confident one isn't coming our way.

Severn Trent statement

A Severn Trent spokesperson said: “Severn Trent hasn’t had a hosepipe ban for over 30 years because we know just how important it is for our customers.

"It’s why we have thousands of employees working around the clock right now to keep the water flowing.

"We’re finding and fixing more leaks than ever before, investing record amounts in new pipes, and upgrading and developing new treatment works, adding hundreds of millions of litres of drinking water into our network.

“So, whilst we want to reassure our customers that we’re doing everything we can to keep the water flowing, we can’t escape how hot and dry it is, and how little rainfall we’ve had this year.

"We experienced record levels of demand just last week and that’s why, as well as doing everything we can, we’re also asking our customers to be even more mindful of their water usage during this hot spell.”

A hosepipe ban has come into force in the UK.

Where are the hosepipe bans in the UK?

Yorkshire Water has imposed a hosepipe ban, with residents of York, Leeds, Hull, Doncaster and Sheffield likely to be affected.

South East Water has announced a hosepipe ban will come into force from July 18 - likely affecting residents of Ashford, Canterbury, Eastbourne, Maidstone, Haywards Heath and Royal Tunbridge Wells.

What is a hosepipe ban?

The official name for a hosepipe ban is a Temporary Use Ban (TUB). The rules are set out in the Water Industry Act 1991, Section 76.

Activities that can be banned are:

watering a garden* using a hosepipe

cleaning a private motor vehicle using a hosepipe

watering plants on domestic or other non-commercial premises using a hosepipe

cleaning a private leisure boat using a hosepipe

filling or maintaining a domestic swimming or paddling pool

drawing water, using a hosepipe, for domestic recreational use

filling or maintaining a domestic pond using a hosepipe

filling or maintaining an ornamental fountain

*A ‘garden’ includes: a park; gardens open to the public; a lawn; a grass verge; an area of grass used for sport or recreation; an allotment garden; any area of an allotment used for non-commercial purposes; any other green space. A ‘garden’ does not include: agricultural land; land used commercially (i.e. for growing); a temporary garden or flower display; plants that are in an outdoor pot or in the ground, under cover.

Can you water plants during a hosepipe ban? Can you use a watering can during a hosepipe ban?

During a hosepipe ban, watering plants with a hosepipe is banned, however you are allowed to water plants with a watering can.

Can I wash my car with a bucket of water during a hosepipe ban?

When a hosepipe ban is in place, drivers are not allowed to wash their cars with a hosepipe, but can use a bucket of tap water.

Can you fill a paddling pool in a hosepipe ban?

Filling a paddling pool using a hosepipe is banned. Yorkshire Water say “you can use a bucket to fill it up, but please make every drop count and help protect the environment and our precious water supplies by only using water where you really need to.”

Three tips to save water

One suggestion on ways to save water is trying to finish your shower before a song ends. A shower of under four minutes could save water.

Southern Water say ‘​let your lawn go gold’. They say, “brown grass isn’t dead – it's just resting! Skip the sprinklers and let nature do its thing. Your lawn will bounce back once the rain returns!”

The company also suggests swapping the hose for a watering can, with it being faster, more efficient, and potentially saving up to 1,000 litres of water per hour.