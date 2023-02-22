New Aldi supermarket set to open on the outskirts of Shrewsbury

Final touches are being put to the new Aldi store, in Battlefield, Shrewsbury

The supermarket's new store on Battlefield Road will replace the existing store on Arlington Way which was set to close at 10pm on Wednesday.

Team GB silver medallist rowing Victoria Thornley is set to celebrate the store opening at 8am by cutting the all-important ribbon.

Store manager Robert Birch, along with a team of 35, will also offer Aldi's Specialbuys will also be available in the famous middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

Mr Birch said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Shrewsbury. It’s set to be a special day, and having Olympic hero Victoria Thornley join us will make it a morning to remember.”