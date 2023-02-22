Notification Settings

New Aldi supermarket set to open on the outskirts of Shrewsbury

By David Tooley

A new Aldi supermarket is set to open in Shrewsbury tomorrow (Thursday) morning with the first 30 customers in the queue given freebies.

Final touches are being put to the new Aldi store, in Battlefield, Shrewsbury
Final touches are being put to the new Aldi store, in Battlefield, Shrewsbury

The supermarket's new store on Battlefield Road will replace the existing store on Arlington Way which was set to close at 10pm on Wednesday.

Team GB silver medallist rowing Victoria Thornley is set to celebrate the store opening at 8am by cutting the all-important ribbon.

Store manager Robert Birch, along with a team of 35, will also offer Aldi's Specialbuys will also be available in the famous middle aisle every Thursday and Sunday.

Mr Birch said: “We can’t wait to open the doors to the new store in Shrewsbury. It’s set to be a special day, and having Olympic hero Victoria Thornley join us will make it a morning to remember.”

Rowing star Victoria Thornley added: “I’m so excited to be opening Aldi’s new store; it will be great to chat to customers and a lovely way for me to thank Aldi for its support of Team GB.”

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

