Fundraisers ensure Shropshire cricketer's legacy is to inspire new generation

Wear It Red Day

The McCarney Cup, held at Shelton CC, and a Wear It Red Day, took place last weekend to celebrate the legacy of Eugene McCarney, who died a month before his 50th birthday in 2020.

The events were organised by The McCarney Foundation, which helps children whose financial or personal circumstances prevent the opportunity to play either cricket or rugby.

Eugene McCarney, right, with Phil Tufnell

The charity uses funds to provides sporting equipment, coaching, assistance with transport to fixtures and guidance on sports psychology to those in need.

More than £1,000 was raised from this year's events, and Eugene’s wife, Pru, said: "We had a really successful couple of days.

"The team at Shelton took on the McCarney All-stars, made up of Eugene's old friends and work colleagues, in the cup competition and we had people travelling rom Pembrokeshire, Chester, Manchester, all over pretty much.

"It's testament to Eugene's popularity that so many people came along. Shelton won for the second year and the whole day was a huge success.

"And, for our Wear It Red Day, we had 100s of people sending images of themselves wearing red. Now we are preparing for next year, which we hope will be bigger and better than ever."

Now Pru is hoping clubs in the county will come forward with nominations of young cricketers they club can help.

"We are really looking to support people," she said. "We need children to be nominated by their clubs, if they need anything at all."

Visitors to the Wear it Red Day, including Pru, second from front

"It's so easy to do – just visit our website, contact us and we'll discuss what they need.

"It's really simple and it's a great opportunity for them. Let's get youngsters, who are struggling for equipment, kitted out.

"We have spent two years raising lots of money and now just need to make use of it."

Visitors to the Wear it Red Day

Among those to support the fundraising were Indulgence Hair Salon in Albrighton, which raised funds selling the charity's festival bands while Purple Frog Systems were also involved.