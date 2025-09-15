Flood warnings issued for Shropshire and surrounding areas as river levels rise amid downpours

The Environment Agency (EA) has issued a flood warning for the Severn Vyrnwy confluence catchment as river levels rise following sudden and extensive downpours.

The EA said river levels are forecast to rise at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall.

As a result, it said flooding of roads and farmland is "possible" overnight on Monday (September 15).

The public body has alerted residents in Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley. Flooding is also expected to affect low-lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury.

Flooding in Shrewsbury in December last year

The EA said it is closely monitoring the situation. The river at Llanymynech is expected to peak between 3.7 to four metres overnight on Monday.

The public body also stated that further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours.

An alert stated: "River levels are forecast to rise at the Llanymynech river gauge as a result of heavy rainfall. Consequently, flooding of roads and farmland is possible Monday overnight.

"We expect flooding to affect low lying land and roads adjacent to the river from the Welsh border at Llawnt to Shrawardine near Shrewsbury. Other locations that may be affected include Llanymynech, Maesbrook and Melverley.

"Further rainfall is forecast over the next 12 hours. We are closely monitoring the situation. Our incident response staff are liaising with emergency services and or local authorities.

"Please avoid using low lying footpaths near local watercourses and plan driving routes to avoid low lying roads near rivers, which may be flooded."

It comes as high winds have battered the county. A yellow wind warning has been issued for Shropshire and much of England.

Shropshire Council said it had been alerted to issues across the county, including power outages and fallen trees.

National Grid highlighted a number of incidents where people were left without electricity, including power cuts in Craven Arms, Telford and Bridgnorth.

Trains were also blocked between Shrewsbury and Ludlow due to a fallen tree.

The warnings come after a summer of record-breaking warmth, prolonged dry spells, and back-to-back heatwaves. At the start of this month, water storage levels at Severn Trent's reservoirs fell below half capacity.

The Met Office's weather outlook for Wednesday to Friday stated: "Remaining changeable and often windy with rain at times. Some brighter periods are also likely. Temperatures fairly close to the seasonal average."