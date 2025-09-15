Trains cancelled, properties without power and trees down across Shropshire as high winds batter county
Properties have been left without power and trees have come down across Shropshire as the county is battered by high winds.
Shropshire Council said it had been alerted to issues across the county, while National Grid has highlighted a number of incidents where people have been left without electricity.
They include large outages at Craven Arms, with 171 properties affected; Dawley in Telford, with 162 properties without power; and Beobridge, south of Bridgnorth, where 89 properties have no power.
Other incidents have been reported in Bishop's Castle, Hope, and Church Stretton.
National Grid updates say engineers are working to restore supplies.
Trains are also blocked between Shrewsbury and Ludlow due to a fallen tree - with disruption expected until 1.30pm.
A National Rail Enquiries update said: "A tree is blocking all lines between Ludlow and Leominster. As a result, trains running between Shrewsbury and Hereford may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.
"Disruption is expected until 1.30pm."
Writing on social media Shropshire Council said: "We're aware of power outages throughout the county, and a number of trees down, as a result of today's strong winds.
"Please take care if you're out driving today. Call 105 to report or get information about power cuts."
A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds covering all of Shropshire is in place until 6pm today.
The forecaster said: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power."