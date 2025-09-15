Shropshire Council said it had been alerted to issues across the county, while National Grid has highlighted a number of incidents where people have been left without electricity.

They include large outages at Craven Arms, with 171 properties affected; Dawley in Telford, with 162 properties without power; and Beobridge, south of Bridgnorth, where 89 properties have no power.

Other incidents have been reported in Bishop's Castle, Hope, and Church Stretton.

National Grid has highlighted a number of power outages across the county.

National Grid updates say engineers are working to restore supplies.

Trains are also blocked between Shrewsbury and Ludlow due to a fallen tree - with disruption expected until 1.30pm.

A National Rail Enquiries update said: "A tree is blocking all lines between Ludlow and Leominster. As a result, trains running between Shrewsbury and Hereford may be cancelled, delayed by up to 60 minutes or revised.

"Disruption is expected until 1.30pm."

Writing on social media Shropshire Council said: "We're aware of power outages throughout the county, and a number of trees down, as a result of today's strong winds.

"Please take care if you're out driving today. Call 105 to report or get information about power cuts."

A Met Office yellow weather warning for strong winds covering all of Shropshire is in place until 6pm today.

The forecaster said: "Strong and gusty winds are likely to cause some disruption to travel and interruptions to power."