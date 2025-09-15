Emergency crews rush to property in Shrewsbury after fire involving electrical box
Firefighters were called to a property in Shrewsbury after an electrical box caught fire.
By Luke Powell
At around 2.17pm, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) received reports of a property fire on Sutton Road.
Two appliances were mobilised from Shrewsbury Fire Station. An Operations Officer also attended the scene.
Crews used a dry powder extinguisher to extinguish the fire which involved an electrical box on the outside of the property.
Reports from the fire service said a utility company was also in attendance to assist with managing the electrical hazard.
No injuries were reported. The fire was under control by 2.30pm.