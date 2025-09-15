Multiple fire crews rush to scene of crash in Bridgnorth - slow traffic reported

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service control received reports of a collision with a person(s) trapped on the A442 near Mill Street at around 3.17pm.

Four appliances including the rescue tender were mobilised from Bridgnorth, Telford Central and Wellington stations to the scene. An operations officer is also in attendance.

The AA's Traffic News website is reporting slow and blocked traffic due to the collision.

It states the scene of the collision as the A442 Cann Hall Road Southbound between the entrance to Bridgnorth Cemetery and the B4363 Wolverhampton Road.

It says: "Partially blocked and slow traffic due to crash on A442 Cann Hall Road Southbound between Bridgnorth Cemetery entrance and B4363 Wolverhampton Road (Brandon Arms Roundabout)."