Commissioned by Coverage Care as part of the This is Shropshire Festival and funded by the UK Government through the UK Shared Prosperity Fund, this project responds directly to the county’s growing health needs.

According to NHS Shropshire, Telford and Wrekin, the county has seen a 25% increase in residents aged over 65 in the past decade, with over 44% of the population now aged 50 and above — significantly higher than national and regional averages. Dementia diagnoses are expected to rise by 80% between 2017 and 2035, with an estimated 8,000 people currently living with the condition in Shropshire.

Residents at Coverage Care's Greenfield's home in Whitchurch enjoying singing with the Whitchurch Singers

Inspired by the Alzheimer’s Society’s Singing for the Brain programme — which promotes acceptance, artistic expression, and social stimulation for people with dementia — this initiative will deliver 40 sessions across four of Coverage Care’s specialist dementia care homes: Montgomery House and Briarfields in Shrewsbury, Greenfields in Whitchurch, and New Fairholme in Oswestry. Sessions will begin in September and conclude by December, ensuring residents in all corners of the county benefit.

Expert-Led Musical Engagement

Singing for the Brain: Coverage Care, Shropshire Music Service and Vibrant Shropshire Unite to Support Dementia Care Through Music

All sessions will be delivered by Shropshire Music Service’s accredited Singing for the Brain practitioners. These are highly qualified music educators, each with over 20 years of experience, advanced music qualifications (up to Level 8), and enhanced DBS certification. Trained by the Alzheimer’s Society, the team brings both musical expertise and compassionate care to every session.

Safeguarding and health and safety procedures will be rigorously followed in collaboration with Shropshire Council and Coverage Care, with comprehensive risk assessments tailored to each care home.

A County-Wide Commitment

Coverage Care is proud to support this initiative in its 30th anniversary year

Coverage Care, Shropshire’s largest not-for-profit care provider, have worked closely with Shropshire Music Service to identify the most suitable care homes for delivery. Seven of Coverage Care’s homes offer specialist dementia care, and the final four locations were selected with guidance from Coverage Care’s Chief Executive, Debbie Price, to ensure the greatest impact.

“We are delighted to be part of this inspiring initiative. Singing for the Brain offers our residents a chance to connect, express themselves, and experience joy through music. It’s a beautiful way to support emotional wellbeing and build community within our homes.” — Debbie Price, Chief Executive, Coverage Care Services

Each session will include residents living with dementia, their families, and on-site carers — fostering a warm, inclusive environment where music becomes a bridge to connection and joy.

Expanding the Music Service’s Legacy

Established in 1967, Shropshire Music Service is the county’s leading DfE/Arts Council-approved provider of music education for children. While its core remit focuses on youth, this project represents a meaningful expansion into adult care, made possible through a dedicated commission from Vibrant Shropshire Cultural Compact.

Dr Sarah Browne, Head of Service, Shropshire Music Service & Schools Library Service added: "We are delighted that Shropshire Music Service has been commissioned to bring the power of music into Coverage Care Homes. We are honoured to be working in partnership with this leading care provider in Shropshire and look forward to sharing the joy of music and singing with their residents."

By bringing Singing for the Brain to Shropshire’s care homes, the service continues its mission to teach music and change lives— now reaching some of the county’s most vulnerable residents.