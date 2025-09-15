'Changing the PM won't make changes the country needs': Telford MP backs Keir Starmer

The Labour Leader has faced renewed scrutiny in recent days, amid significant criticism over his decision to appoint Peter Mandelson as Ambassador to the United States, and an open call to quit from one of his MPs.

The pressure comes after the Prime Minister's deputy, Angela Rayner, resigned earlier this month.

Ms Rayner was found to have breached the ministerial code over underpaying stamp duty on the purchase of a Brighton flat.

Shaun Davies MP.

But amid the most difficult period yet for the government, Telford's Labour MP Shaun Davies has backed Keir Starmer - and warned that changing another Prime Minister will not lead to the changes the country needs.

He said: "I know from speaking with my Telford neighbours that they want working public services, secure borders, safe streets and to feel that working hard means you can have a decent family life and dignity in retirement.

"After 14 years of Conservative failure, I’m angry too at the state of our public services and the state of our economy.

"We’ve had six Prime Ministers in 15 years; changing the PM again simply won’t make the changes this country needs more likely - in fact it will be less likely.

"There is so much more this Government needs to get right, and I will continue to stand up for Telford: attracting investment, like in the defence sector; better health services, like securing Telford’s first ever cancer treatment centre; and more money for public services - like our police, our council, our schools and our NHS."

Shrewsbury's Labour MP Julia Buckley said the government had made big strides in its first year but that the Mandelson issue was particularly serious, and his friendship with Epstein was not something which should be "brushed aside".

She added that her focus is on restoring trust in Shropshire - and working to improve people's lives.

She said: "Our Labour Government has made big changes in its first year, from banning zero-hour contracts to creating five million extra NHS appointments.

"These are achievements to be proud of, but we have not communicated them well enough to the public, and when trust is already fragile, that matters.

"That is why the news about Lord Mandelson is so serious.

"His close friendship with a man convicted of serious child sexual offences cannot be brushed aside.

"At the heart of this scandal are real victims of horrific crimes, and their experiences should guide our decisions, not politics.

"My focus, as Shrewsbury’s MP, is on restoring that trust here in Shropshire by fighting for real improvements to people’s lives.

"So, working with our Government I have made a point of feeding back my residents’ concerns directly to the party leadership, especially on winter fuel, farming inheritance tax, and welfare.

"These are naturally uncomfortable conversations, but they are essential and I believe are helping the Government to better understand communities like ours."

