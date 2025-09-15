Information Solutions achieves the gold standard

Achieving Gold Partner status places Information Solutions among a select group of technology providers with advanced technical knowledge and proven success in deploying WatchGuard’s comprehensive security portfolio. This milestone brings tangible benefits for both the company and its customers.

WatchGuard is a global leader in network security, secure Wi-Fi, multi-factor authentication, and advanced endpoint protection. Its solutions are designed to simplify enterprise-grade cyber security for organisations of all sizes, helping them defend against evolving threats without adding unnecessary complexity. In today’s environment of rising cyber risks, Information Solutions implementation of security provision including WatchGuard’s unified approach enables businesses to strengthen their defences, safeguard sensitive data, and maintain compliance while staying agile and resilient.

Peter White, Director at Information Solutions celebrating achieving Gold Partner status with security partners Watchguard

"Becoming a WatchGuard Gold Partner is a fantastic achievement for our team and a huge win for our clients," said Peter White, Director at Information Solutions.

"It demonstrates our commitment to providing best-in-class security solutions and ensures our customers benefit from stronger protection, better value, and future-ready technology."

With cyber threats becoming increasingly complex, this new partnership level reinforces Information Solutions’ mission to provide secure, reliable, and scalable IT solutions to organisations of all sizes.