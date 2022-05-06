Notification Settings

Trip down memory lane for Bob Dylan fans in Shrewsbury

By Nick HumphreysShrewsburyPublished:

Bob Dylan fans are invited on a trip down memory lane at a county theatre next month.

Bill Lennon will star in the tribute to Bob Dylan
Bill Lennon will star in the tribute to Bob Dylan

The Bob Dylan Story is appearing at Walker Theatre, Theatre Severn, Shrewsbury on Saturday, June 11 at 8pm.

Classics including Like A Rolling Stone, Blowin’ In The Wind, Knocking On Heaven’s Door and Subterranean Homesick Blues will be played in this affectionate trawl through the best of the star's impressive back catalogue.

With a story arc that begins with JFK’s inauguration and returns full circle to his 1963 assassination, the show uses evocative visuals and fascinating anecdotes to plant 1960s-era Dylan back on stage for one evening.

Lauded by critics and fans as “superb”, “inspiring and moving” and “heartbreakingly fabulous” The Bob Dylan Story is fronted and produced by Dylan fan Bill Lennon, whose other touring credits include Keef Rickard in The Counterfeit Stones and James Taylor in You’ve Got A Friend: The Music of James Taylor & Carole King.

“It’s an evening of good old-fashioned nostalgia,” he explains. “We really do transport our audience back to a time when Bob reigned supreme, with all his greatest hits and the stories behind them.

“And just like Dylan’s famous Mr Tambourine Man, we can’t wait to play these classic songs for the good people of Shrewsbury the way they remember hearing them first time round.”

Tickets are available at theatresevern.co.uk or from the box office on 01743 281281

Nick Humphreys

By Nick Humphreys

Senior Reporter

Senior reporter for the Shropshire Star focusing on Shrewsbury.

