Fire crews tackle blaze in field off roundabout in Shrewsbury
Firefighters have tackled a blaze involving grass and undergrowth in a field by a roundabout in Shrewsbury.
By Luke Powell
Published
The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3pm today (July 30) reporting a fire in the open inside a field off the Enterprise Roundabout.
Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury's station to the scene.
Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a blaze involving grass and undergrowth.
Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.
The fire was under control by 3.56pm.