Fire crews tackle blaze in field off roundabout in Shrewsbury

The Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service received a call at 3pm today (July 30) reporting a fire in the open inside a field off the Enterprise Roundabout.

Two fire crews were sent from Shrewsbury's station to the scene.

Reports from the fire service said crews arrived to a blaze involving grass and undergrowth.

Firefighters used a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire and a thermal imaging camera to check for hotspots.

The fire was under control by 3.56pm.