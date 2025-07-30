Summer loving? Forever home wait continues for Tracey

She’s been waiting for a purr-fect home for more than 50 days. Tracey - who is only around a year old - has sadly been overlooked by potential adoptees. She arrived in RSPCA care in February and was at another RSPCA centre before arriving at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Dorrington, Shropshire.

Kennel/Cattery Supervisor Alice Batchelor-Reynolds said: “Tracey was transferred to us when she hadn’t had much interest and has now been waiting patiently for her new home for 51 days.

“We are desperately trying to find her the perfect home before the end of the summer. She is a real live wire who loves getting up to mischief and playing with her fishing rod toys.

“Tracey also likes to climb and run around to her heart's content. Once she has finished she will come to you for fuss and weave around your legs for attention.

“We know she will make a lovely companion and can’t wait to see her in her own loving home to call her own.”

Tracey at RSPCA Gonsal Farm Animal Centre in Shropshire

Tracey may be able to live with a dog, but preferably without other cats.

“We're not sure whether Tracey likes other cats, she would probably prefer to have the place to herself,” said Alice. “She can live with children of any age due to her confident but gentle nature and she may be ok to live with a cat-friendly dog.”

If Tracey is the perfect cat for you, please fill in an Online Application Form.

To help the RSPCA rescue animals from the worst cruelty, provide life-saving treatment, as well as give them all the care and love they urgently need, the charity launched its Summer Cruelty Appeal this week which calls on the public to donate to the cause.