Shropshire Council consulting on new 20mph proposals for outside schools

Shropshire Council is currently carrying out consultations for the proposals with the aim of improving the safety of children, residents and other road users. The schools where 20mph speed limits could come into force are:

Barrow 1618 CofE School, Barrow

A wider 30mph limit is proposed on the approaches to the school. A variable 20mph/30mph speed limit is proposed in the immediate vicinity of the school access and an area where crossing movements occur by school children to reduce the speed to 20mph during school peak times. The consultation ends on Thursday (July 31).

Longden CofE School, Longden

The council wants to introduce a variable 20mph limit along Shrewsbury Road, Longden Road, and School Lane. The proposals are being implemented on Shrewsbury Road and Longden Road following assessment of vehicle speed data and pedestrian movements around the Plealey Lane junction and the school pedestrian access on this road.

There is limited space to implement the required signage on School Lane on the approach to the junction and the signage is proposed at the most suitable location. It’s proposed to implement a ‘no stopping on entrance’ markings restriction outside the school car park entrance to facilitate safe pedestrian movements around this access during school peak periods. The consultation ends on Thursday (July 31).

20mph speed limits have been proposed outside the following schools (clockwise from top left): Ludlow Primary School, Barrow 1618 CofE Primary School, Longden CofE Primary School, and Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy & Nursery, Oswestry. Images: Google

Ludlow Primary School

The introduction of a 20mph speed limit on Sandpits Road is proposed to proposed to cover pedestrian and crossing movements to the school access on Sandpits Road.

Additionally, a bus stop is proposed on the north side of the road, adjacent to Beech Gardens. This is proposed to ease difficulties faced by Sandpits Road residents in negotiating parked cars in the layby, when attempting to access the bus. The consultation ends on Friday (August 1).

Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy & Nursery, Oswestry

The introduction of a 20mph speed limit on Middleton Road, Oswestry is proposed to improve road safety outside Holy Trinity CofE Primary Academy & Nursery.

The length of the 20mph limit is proposed to cover crossing movements outside the school access on this road, after assessment of the road characteristics and vehicle speeds.

A separate consultation is active for the formalisation of the existing advisory ‘school keep clear’ markings on Middleton Road and Beech Grove. Both consultations end on August 7.