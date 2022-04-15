Tasty start for some riders before taking part in Shropshire's Bike4Life

A previous Bike4Life event

Thousands of motorcyclists are expected to take part in the annual event on April 24.

Up to 3,500 riders will travel in a 23-mile procession from Meole Brace in Shrewsbury to RAF Cosford the home of its benefactor, the Midlands Air Ambulance.

And 30 of them will be meeting at the head office of Shropshire Homes in Cross Houses to have breakfast beforehand.

Ray Tomkiss, Customer Care Operative and Jim Fogg, Health & Safety Manager are taking part and along with Mark Goodhall have organised the coffee and bacon sandwiches.

Jim said: "Ray, Mark amd I have done the event previously although not together, Shropshire Homes Directors have very kindly allowed us to use the offices on the day to supply coffees/teas, which Pam Weston has graciously offered to come in and make.

"Bacon sandwiches will be available that have been paid for by Shropshire Homes and we will be looking to charge a small fee all of which will be donated to the Air Ambulance."

"Bike4life is a fantastic event that supports safer roads and fundraises for Air Ambulance."

The county event is being supported by the RAC as its official partner. It is also the Bike4Life tenth anniversary.