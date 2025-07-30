Market Drayton's Joule’s Brewery said it has bought land directly adjacent to the brewery, formerly known as Phoenix Garage.

It said the site, which had previously stood unused, will now be brought into active use as part of the company's wider brewery expansion plans.

Joule's Brewery confirmed the latest acquisition

The brewer said that the acquisition forms part of a continued focus on strengthening its brewing operations.

It said the site will be used "exclusively for brewery purposes and will not form part of any future pub or retail development".

In a statement the brewery said the space will be used for parking and brewery storage, and will allow the company to make better use of existing brewery land.

Last year, Joule’s acquired The Stag, a key part of the brewery site, which has since been developed and is now in full use as its primary Brewery Tap.

The Red Lion, also located within the brewery yard, is currently being redeveloped and is set to reopen in the coming months before the Stag is repositioned as a private events space.

Managing director Vicky Colclough said: "This is a really positive step for the brewery. It gives us the breathing space we need to plan ahead and to continue investing in the way we brew, store, and operate. We've created sustained growth over the last 15 years, and this land protects us enabling growth for the years ahead."

Development director Anna Brakel added: "It’s exciting to bring this space back into purpose as part of the brewery’s future. With The Stag now open and the Red Lion due to return in the coming months, this addition gives us the operational flexibility we need to support everything happening on site. It’s part of our long-term investment in brewing."

The firm said the addition of the Phoenix Garage site is a significant step in ensuring it has the capacity and flexibility to support its brewing team as demand continues to grow.

In a statement it said: "This investment is entirely operational and focused on the long-term needs of the brewery, reinforcing its commitment to brewing here in Market Drayton."

The new comes after the brewery confirmed the Red Lion would re-open on Thursday, August 21, after refurbishment.