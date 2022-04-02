Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Man in 'critical condition' after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

ShrewsburyPublished: Last Updated: Comments

A man rescued from the River Severn in Shrewsbury remains in hospital in critical condition, police said.

The path by the river was cordoned off
The path by the river was cordoned off

The 32-year-old man was pulled from the river near Victoria Quay late on Friday night after emergency services were alerted to a person in distress in the water.

A statement from police said: "Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the area and located a 32-year-old man in the water.

"He was recovered by the fire and rescue service and then taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

"Officers remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue."

Police remained in the area on Saturday to investigate, and part of the riverside path was cordoned off.

Shrewsbury
Local Hubs
News

Most Read

Top Stories

More from the Shropshire Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News