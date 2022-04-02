Man in 'critical condition' after being rescued from River Severn in Shrewsbury

The path by the river was cordoned off

The 32-year-old man was pulled from the river near Victoria Quay late on Friday night after emergency services were alerted to a person in distress in the water.

A statement from police said: "Officers from West Mercia Police and Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service rushed to the area and located a 32-year-old man in the water.

"He was recovered by the fire and rescue service and then taken to hospital by ambulance where he remains in a critical condition.

"Officers remain at the scene whilst enquiries continue."