Four injured in multi-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

By Sue AustinShrewsburyPublished:

Four people were injured in a multi-vehicle crash on the A5 near Shrewsbury.

The collision happened on the A5 between the Churncote roundabout and the junction for Montford Bridge, north of the town.

Emergency services were alerted at 8.15pm on Friday with police ambulances and the fire service quickly on the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire crews responded to the 999 calls.

A spokesman said the collision involved multiple vehicles and said four casualties were cared for by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is not known how serious the injuries were but the road remained closed for several hours.

Traffic was diverted through Bicton and Montford Bridge.

Sue Austin

By Sue Austin

