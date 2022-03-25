Four injured in multi-vehicle crash on A5 near Shrewsbury

LAST COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 22/08/2019 - Lorry has shed its load near Stafford Park 13 (Telford) on A464. Scrap metal....

The collision happened on the A5 between the Churncote roundabout and the junction for Montford Bridge, north of the town.

Emergency services were alerted at 8.15pm on Friday with police ambulances and the fire service quickly on the scene.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service said four fire crews responded to the 999 calls.

A spokesman said the collision involved multiple vehicles and said four casualties were cared for by West Midlands Ambulance Service.

It is not known how serious the injuries were but the road remained closed for several hours.