Officers posted the update on social media, complete with a picture of the suspect in the back of a police van.

They said the arrest shows how seriously failures to appear for court dates are taken by the force.

Police released this picture of the defendant

The post said: "Another no-show brought to justice!

"The Oswestry Town Centre Team (TCT) were playing hide and seek this morning with a person wanted for failing to appear in court.

"They thought skipping their date with justice would go unnoticed.

"Well, it didn’t. Thanks to some textbook teamwork, TCT officers located and apprehended the individual, who was wanted for their vanishing act in relation to theft offences.

"This arrest is a testament to how seriously the TCT takes accountability.

"If you know you are wanted, hand yourself in. Simple."