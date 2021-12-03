'Fitt-ing' recognition for panto star

SHREWS COPYRIGHT SHROPSHIRE STAR JAMIE RICKETTS 30/11/2021 - Theatre Severn performance of Peter Pan ahead of their first opening show tomorrow. In Picture: Brad Fitt with his new dressing room plaque as he celebrates 10 years in his procession..

As this week saw celebrated panto dame Brad Fitt starting his tenth run at Shrewsbury's Theatre Severn, the venue's management have moved to mark his 'star' status.

Ahead of the opening of The Panto Adventures of Peter Pan the dame's door has been fitted with a 'star' plaque to mark his role in making the show an annual fixture of the county's festive calendar.

Brad said it was a "huge honour" to have the dressing room bear his name – and not one he had been expecting.

He said: "Every year when we come here we have a meet and greet where the theatre staff and panto cast all introduce ourselves because you become like a big family for Christmas.

"This year is my tenth year as dame and they have marked the occasion by re-naming the dressing room as the Brad Fitt room which is a huge honour."