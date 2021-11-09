Inquests to open into deaths of woman and boy killed in head-on crash

Air ambulance

Aisling Wilson, 51, and Oisin Wilson, eight, were involved in a crash on the A458 near Cressage last Tuesday, November 2.

Their inquests will be opened at Shirehall on Thursday, November 11.

The crash at happened on Tuesday afternoon, when a red Honda CR-V collided head-on with a gold Toyota Hi-Lux between Cressage and Harley Bank.

Mrs Wilson was pronounced dead at the scene. Oisin was rushed to Birmingham Children's Hospital, but died of his injuries.

Two men were taken to hospital with serious injuries - one to Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and another to Stoke University Hospital.

Officers appealed for anyone who was in the area at that time to come forward after the crash.

A statement by West Mercia Police says: "Officers wish to speak to anyone who may have witnessed the incident or the cars being driven in the area around that time."