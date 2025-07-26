Plans revealed for 190 new homes near A41 at Whitchurch

A planning application has been submitted to Shropshire Council that could see a new residential development built off Chester Road, on the edge of Whitchurch.

The site, on the north-western edge of the town, is situated approximately 650 metres south-east of the Whitchurch Bypass, which connects with the A41 and A49.

If given the green light, the project would deliver a total of 190 homes, comprising a mix of apartments, terraced properties, and semi-detached and detached dwellings.

A new access road would be created for the development off Chester Road, close to its junction with Pear Tree Lane.

The proposed site, off Chester Road in Whitchurch. Photo: Google

Castle Green Homes said the development would be a "desirable collection of homes at the edge of Whitchurch" with "attractive streets and spaces".

The proposal also includes the creation of new play areas and a network of footpaths in 2.35 hectares (5.8 acres) of open space.

The site was included in Shropshire Council's most recent draft local plan, a document that dictates where houses and other developments can be built over a certain number of years.

190 new homes could be built on the edge of Whitchurch, to the north of Chester Road. Photo: Google

While the plan was effectively scrapped after government planning inspectors raised serious concerns, the developers argue that the principle of development on the Whitchurch is "firmly established".

The lastest application states: "[The] local planning authority relies on the application site coming forward for development to meet its identified housing needs in the next five years".

The plans conclude: "The proposed development would be a highly desirable place to live for the 21st century and beyond.

"The proposals respect the local character but also move the community towards a more sustainable future, through a significant increase in housing choice.

The project would see 190 new homes be built on the outskirts of Whitchurch. Photo: Pegasus Group/Castle Green Homes

"The aim is to achieve a development with a strong identity and destinct sence of place, whilst at the same time integrating with the exisiting community."

The full application is available to view online on Shropshire Council's planning portal using reference number: 25/02525/FUL