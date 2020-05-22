Heating scheme to warm up poor and vulnerable in Shropshire

The Warmer Homes programme has been set up by E.ON, and over the next two years grants will be available to more than 300 households that don't have central heating.

If a property needs to be connected to the gas supply to install a central heating system, this will also be covered by the scheme.

Homeowners, as well as private tenants and their landlords could benefit from the scheme. Installing new gas central heating systems could save a household as much as £350 per year, along with the £4,500 cost of a brand new heating system.

Councillor Rob Macey, cabinet Member for Housing at Shropshire Council said: “Warmer Homes Shropshire will provide much needed support and advice to householders over the next two years, helping residents stay warm and safe in their homes. It is fantastic to see partners coming together across the county, working to tackle the challenge of affordable warmth. Shropshire Council is committed to helping people afford the energy they need and reduce the health impacts of cold homes. This project is a welcome step forward to helping us to achieve this.”

For more information and to apply visit shropshire.gov.uk/warmer-homes-shropshire or call 0333 202 4481.