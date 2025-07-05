Shropshire's public asked to nominate 'hospital hero' for trust's awards

The Shrewsbury and Telford Hospital NHS Trust (SaTH) is giving people across Shropshire and mid-Wales the chance to nominate teams or individuals who have made a remarkable contribution or have shown exceptional compassion and dedication in their role.

The trust runs both Royal Shrewsbury Hospital and Princess Royal Hospital in Telford.

People are being asked to nominate their hospital hero for the award.

The Public Recognition Award sees nominations made by members of the public, followed by a public vote to choose the winner.

It provides a chance for people to give some deserved recognition to hospital workers who have made a difference.

To nominate someone for the award people can visit https://www.sath.nhs.uk/trustawards/public-recognition-award/.

The nominations will be shortlisted and followed by a public vote, so the public can choose the winner.

Jo Williams, Chief Executive at SaTH, said: “Our Trust Celebratory Awards celebrate the outstanding dedication and commitment of our colleagues and teams, and the truly wonderful work that they do every day in our hospitals and the wider community.

“This award, the Public Recognition Award, is the most special of all; the winner will be nominated, and voted for, by our patients and members of our community.

“This is your chance to thank and celebrate the commitment and compassion that my colleagues and volunteers show, whether in frontline teams, or working behind the scenes, to support you - our patients, families and communities.

“I would like to say a big thank you to our sponsors, ModuleCo, VINCI Building, Dyke Yaxley, Group Nexus and One Retail, for teaming up with us to celebrate our wonderful colleagues in this way.”

Last year’s winner of the Public Recognition Award was Janice Llewellyn, Children’s Oncology and Haematology Nurse, who was described in her nomination as a massive support to a family.

The nomination said: “We couldn’t have got through all the years of stress and panic without her. She has a great sense of humour, lots of banter which helps keep things normal. She is so passionate about her specialty and without her the unit wouldn’t be the same.”

The closing date for nominations is Friday, August 1.

SaTH will hold its Trust Celebratory Awards on Friday, October 17.