Police appeal for help to find missing Bridgnorth 15-year-old Ellis

Officers said that Ellis, 15, had been reported missing from Bridgnorth.

A spokesman for Bridgnorth Police said: "He was last seen heading towards the High Street in Bridgnorth yesterday (Friday, July 4) around 3pm.

Police are urging anyone who has seen Ellis to get in contact.

"Ellis is described as around 5’5” tall, of a slim muscular build, and has short dark blonde hair.

"He was last seen wearing a black T-shirt with writing on, black shorts and black trainers.

"We are appealing for anyone who thinks they might have seen Ellis or has information on his whereabouts to please get in contact with us.

"Call 01743 264825 to report information."