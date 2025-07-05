Popular Shrewsbury premium clothing boutique launches dedicated womenswear collection

Pockets designer menswear shop has expanded its Shrewsbury store, based at the town's square.

It said the range is exclusively available in the shop and features standout pieces from renowned international brands including Max Mara, Herno, A.P.C., Paige, and Ralph Lauren, with a Mulberry range arriving soon.

Pockets said the collection offers a blend of premium casual, smart-casual and occasion-wear.

Paul Platt, Pocketts founder said: “It’s been a long time coming. We’ve had a lot of customers – their wives, partners, daughters – ask if we’d bring in womenswear. This felt like the right time, and Shrewsbury was certainly the right place.

"It’s where we started, almost thirty years ago, and I’m overjoyed with the response so far. It’s incredible.”

He added: “We want to create the same experience for women as we have for men. Our boutiques are known for their carefully chosen brands and exceptional service, and I’m proud to have kept that ethos with this launch. Pockets is very much the kind of place you want to come back to, whether you're shopping for menswear or, now, womenswear.”

Founded by Mr Platt in 1996, Pockets has built a loyal following across its locations.

The firm currently occupies more than 10,200 sq ft of retail space and employs a team of 30 people.

Pockets Shrewsbury is open from 9am to 5.15pm from Monday to Saturday, and from 11am to 3pm on Sundays.

The womenswear collection is available exclusively in store at 7A The Square, Shrewsbury, SY1 1LA.