Quirky 1980s home in little-known Telford community dubbed 'the Good Life village' up for sale

The advert for this three-bedroom home wouldn't look out of place in a window of a Swiss estate agents', so it may come as quite a surprise to most to find it's actually in Telford.

While it appears that the timber-framed property may have been built by an eccentric landowner dreaming of their own alpine lodge, the truth holds a second surprise.

The property is part of a larger fantasy, dreamt up by the Telford Development Corporation (TDC) and the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA) more than 40 years ago.

The three-bed home in Lightmoor is up for sale for £500,000. Photo: Harwood/Rightmove

In March 1983, discussion was invited by the TDC - the government-appointed body in charge of creating Telford New Town - and TCPA, on a proposal to set up an innovative community on 220 acres in Lightmoor.