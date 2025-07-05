Quirky 1980s home in little-known Telford community dubbed 'the Good Life village' up for sale
A quirky home inside Telford's little-known 'The Good Life village' is on the market.
The advert for this three-bedroom home wouldn't look out of place in a window of a Swiss estate agents', so it may come as quite a surprise to most to find it's actually in Telford.
While it appears that the timber-framed property may have been built by an eccentric landowner dreaming of their own alpine lodge, the truth holds a second surprise.
The property is part of a larger fantasy, dreamt up by the Telford Development Corporation (TDC) and the Town and Country Planning Association (TCPA) more than 40 years ago.
In March 1983, discussion was invited by the TDC - the government-appointed body in charge of creating Telford New Town - and TCPA, on a proposal to set up an innovative community on 220 acres in Lightmoor.