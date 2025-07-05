How much could you grow £50 - county businesses challenged to take on charity fundraiser

Severn Hospice is behind the literal money-spinner, officially launched at yesterday’s Chamber of Commerce Business Expo, which challenges local businesses to pledge £50 and grow it into as much as possible over 50 days, all in aid of the charity’s care.

Jenny Bean, Corporate Fundraiser and Tracie Harrison Director of Income Generation.

From bake sales to car washes, office challenges to side hustles, any idea goes - as long as it’s safe and legal.

“This challenge is perfect for businesses with a community heart and a competitive edge, and what better place to launch this new fundraiser than at the Business Expo,” said Jenny Bean, Severn Hospice Corporate Fundraiser.

“The £50/50 Days Challenge is a brilliant way to unite teams, inspire creativity and raise much-needed funds to support the compassionate care we provide every day.”

The hospice is urging businesses of all sizes, whether it’s teams of two or 200, to get involved. The initiative is designed to be fun, flexible and impactful, offering organisations the chance to give back while boosting team spirit, morale and community connections.

Jenny Bean, Corporate Fundraiser and Tracie Harrison Director of Income Generation.

“We are incredibly grateful for the continued support of our local business community,” added Jenny. “In the past two years alone, our running costs have risen by more than £2.5 million. With every pound raised, our corporate partners help us meet these rising costs and ensure we can continue to provide our care to those who need us most.”

Severn Hospice provides free, specialist care and support to thousands of people living with incurable illness across Shropshire, Telford & Wrekin, and Mid Wales. For every £3 it spends, the hospice must raise £2 through charitable donations and community fundraising, making initiatives like the £50/50 challenge vital to its caring services.

For more details or to sign up to take on the challenge visit https://events.severnhospice.org.uk/events/details.