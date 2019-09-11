Speaker gives Shrewsbury MP Daniel Kawczynski a dressing down

Mr Kawczynski was admonished by Mr Bercow as he heckled the Scottish National Party's leader, Ian Blackford, in the House of Commons.

He said after the exchange that it was not unusual for members to fall foul of the Speaker in heated exchanges.

"That's normal in the House of Commons, it's a contact sport," he said.

Mr Bercow told Mr Kawczynski: "You are a most statuesque figure, Mr Kawczynski, and therefore you are very readily visible, and sometimes audible.

"I very gently say to you, as you are generally a good-natured fellow, it is quite inappropriate when standing at the bar of the House of Commons to be bellowing.

"Stand and look impressive, rather than yell, man, that's my advice to you."

Mr Kawczynski said afterwards that it was something the Speaker quite often did.

"If the House gets a bit noisy, he will single somebody out," he said.

"He has to keep proceedings going, and there was a lot of noise, I was disagreeing with the leader of the SNP."

Meanwhile, Mr Kawczynski has called for former Labour cabinet minister Harriet Harman to become the next Speaker of the House of Commons.

The MP said he believed the former deputy Labour leader was the best candidate to fill the role following the announcement that Mr Bercow would be standing down after 10 years.

Mr Kawczynski said: "Without hesitation I will be supporting Harriet Harman to be next Speaker.

"She is an exceptional lady with experience, dignity and honour.

"We have just had a Speaker from the Conservative Party – or at least ostensibly one – so it's now the turn of the Labour Party.

"Harriet Harman has the experience, and I think it's time the House had a female Speaker."

Miss Harman, who is the 'Mother of the House' – the longest continuously serving female MP – has signalled her intention to stand for the vacancy, alongside present deputy Speaker Lindsay Hoyle, the SNP's Pete Wishart, and Tory Sir Edward Leigh.

She first entered Parliament as MP for Peckham at a by-election in 1982, and since boundary changes in 1997 she has held the seat of Camberwell and Peckham. She is married to Jack Dromey, MP for Birmingham Erdington.