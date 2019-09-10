MP asks Polish government to block Brexit delay

Daniel Kawczynski, MP for Shrewsbury and Atcham, said he had been in touch with the offices of both the Polish president and prime minister calling for them to reject any application to extend the mechanism for Britain's withdrawal from the European Union.

"Remain MPs wishing to overturn the will of the British people hare using every subterfuge going to kneecap the Prime Minister ahead of a very difficult and complicated negotiation in the run-up to the European Council meeting on October 17," said Mr Kawczynski.

"They are trying to bind his hands, I have never seen anything in my lifetime like this, where so many parliamentarians are trying to kick the stool from under our lead negotiator when he is fighting for Britain."

Mr Kawczynski said he was in regular contact with the Polish president, prime minister and foreign minister, and would be issuing a statement in English and Polish expressing his opposition to any attempt to extend Article 50 of Treaty of the European Union which would delay Brexit beyond October 31.

"I will do anything that is constitutionally legal to ensure that to try to ensure we leave on October 31," he added.

He said it was costing the British taxpayer £1 billion a month to remain in the EU, and added that the uncertainty was damaging small businesses.

"What's the purpose of another three months' extension?" he said. "And then what? Another three months after that, and then another three months."

He said it was also important to talk directly with other EU governments because he feared the European Union would 'spin' the information it made available to them.