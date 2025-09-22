St Martins School to remain shut after 'serious' fire - headteacher issues update

Flames and thick smoke were seen coming from the school building at around 5.24pm on Sunday (September 21), prompting a major response from emergency services.

The fire, believed to be linked to the building’s solar panels, appears to have caused significant damage to parts of the school, including the solar panels and rooftop areas.

Firefighters worked from both inside the school and on the building's rooftops to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas. Crews remained on the site throughout Sunday evening and Monday to ensure the area is safe.

The extent of damage at St Martins School after a 'serious' fire. Photo: Tim Thursfield

The school was closed on Monday, and headteacher Alison Pope confirmed that it would remain closed tomorrow (Tuesday, September 23).

In a message to parents and carers this afternoon, Mrs Pope said: "I would like to thank everyone in the school community for their cooperation and messages of concern during this time. I fully appreciate how disruptive school closures are for parents, carers, and students, so this support is much appreciated.

"Thank you also to St Martins Community Centre, Stans Superstore and our local schools and colleges who have all offered their support. I am incredibly proud of the dedication and commitment shown by the St Martins team as we navigate this challenging situation together."

Firefighters at St Martins School, Shropshire on Monday. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Shropshire Council said it is working closely with partners to ensure pupils at St Martins School can return to their education as "swiftly as possible" after the "devastating" fire.

A total of eight fire engines were called to the scene. Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Oswestry were the first on the scene and quickly called for additional resources due to the scale of the incident.

An assistance message was sent by the fire service to increase the response to five fire engines, later escalating to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform, with additional support from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS).

Firefighters remained at the scene on Monday - the school is shut until at least Wednesday. Photo: Tim Thursfield

A spokesperson for Oswestry Fire Station said: "As you may be aware, there has been a serious fire at St Martins School in Oswestry. Oswestry was mobilised to the incident and was first in attendance.

"An assistance message was quickly sent to make pumps five for resources and water due to flames and smoke coming from the school hall area. Oswestry and Ellesmere Fire Station quickly committed crews wearing breathing apparatus inside the building to tackle the fire, crews also sprayed water from nearby rooftops to help tackle the blaze.

"The incident was taken to stage two, so a higher level of command and resources were needed, taking this incident to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform. Appliances also came from North Wales FRS.

The fire is believed to be linked to the building’s solar panels. Photo: Tim Thursfield

"Crews worked extremely hard to stop this fire escalating and spreading to adjoining buildings. The school is confirmed closed (Monday, September 22) to all pupils, and pupils and parents will be notified via email from the school with updates.

"We would like to thank staff at the school for your assistance and we will work closely to help where we can. Crews will remain at the scene for some time to make sure there is no further danger. We would also like to thank North Wales FRS for staying on standby at Oswestry Fire Station while we attended this protracted incident."

Photos and videos shared online - including by Ellesmere Fire Station - showed flames pouring from the building as thick smoke billowed into the evening sky.

St Martins School is closed after a 'serious' fire. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

A spokesperson said firefighters remained at the scene into the night to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

Images and drone footage captured on Monday revealed the extent of the damage to the school building, including several solar panels on the roof.

The 3-18 Education Trust, which operates the school, confirmed the closure, stating: "Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will now conduct a full investigation to establish the cause of the fire. The school wish to express their gratitude to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their support during this incident."

Shropshire Council confirmed that it is liaising with St Martins School, the 3-18 Education Trust, Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service, and other agencies to help the school community recover and restore education provision as swiftly and safely as possible.

Firefighters at St Martins School, near Oswestry, after a 'serious' fire. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Councillor Andy Hall, cabinet member for children and education, said: "We recognise that this fire will be devastating to the local community and we’re working collectively with trust, fire and rescue service, and wider partners to support them, and to enable the children at St Martins to return to school as swiftly as possible.

"We are being kept informed of the situation by the school and trust, and are being provided with reassurance around the support for vulnerable pupils. We’re providing support, where requested, and are liaising with the Department for Education.”