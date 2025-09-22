Village school near Oswestry closed today after 'serious' fire believed to be linked to solar panels

Flames and smoke were seen coming from St Martins School near Oswestry at around 5.24pm on Sunday (September 21) prompting a large-scale response from emergency services.

In a message to parents and carers, as well as a public notice, headteacher Alison Pope said the fire is believed to be linked to the building's solar panels.

Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service crews from Oswestry were the first on the scene and quickly called for additional resources due to the scale of the incident.

Flames and smoke were seen coming from St Martins School at around 5.24pm on Sunday, September 21. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

An assistance message was sent by the fire service to increase the response to five fire engines, later escalating to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform, with additional support from the North Wales Fire and Rescue Service (NWFRS).

Firefighters wearing breathing apparatus tackled the blaze using hose reel jets, and deployed thermal imaging cameras to identify and extinguish hot spots. Positive pressure ventilation fans were also used to clear smoke from the building.

Crews worked both inside the school and on the building's rooftops to prevent the fire from spreading to other areas.

St Martins School is closed after a 'serious' fire. Photo: Ellesmere Fire Station

The fire service said crews remained on the site throughout Sunday evening and Monday to ensure the area is safe.

The fire at St Martins School damaged solar panels on the roof of the school building. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Oswestry Fire Station said: "As you may be aware, there has been a serious fire at St Martins School in Oswestry. Oswestry was mobilised to the incident and was first in attendance.

"An assistance message was quickly sent to make pumps five for resources and water due to flames and smoke coming from the school hall area. Oswestry and Ellesmere Fire Station quickly committed crews wearing breathing apparatus inside the building to tackle the fire, crews also sprayed water from nearby rooftops to help tackle the blaze.

"The incident was taken to stage two, so a higher level of command and resources were needed, taking this incident to eight pumps and an aerial ladder platform. Appliances also came from North Wales FRS.

"Crews worked extremely hard to stop this fire escalating and spreading to adjoining buildings. The school is confirmed closed (Monday, September 22) to all pupils and pupils and parents will be notified via email from the school with updates.

"We would like to thank staff at the school for your assistance and we will work closely to help where we can. Crews will remain at the scene for some time to make sure there is no further danger. We would also like to thank North Wales FRS for staying on standby at Oswestry Fire Station while we attended this protracted incident."

The fire at St Martins School damaged solar panels on the roof of the school building. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Photos and videos shared online - including by Ellesmere Fire Station - showed flames pouring from the building as thick smoke billowed into the evening sky.

A spokesperson said firefighters remained at the scene into the night to ensure the fire was fully extinguished.

The fire at St Martins School damaged solar panels on the roof of the school building. Photo: Tim Thursfield

Images and drone footage captured on Monday revealed the extent of the damage to the school building, including several solar panels on the roof.

The 3-18 Education Trust, which operates the school, confirmed the closure, stating: "A fire broke out at St Martins School on Sunday, September 21. Staff are working to determine the extent of the damage to the school building. The school is closed to all pupils on Monday, September 22.

"Parents/families will be informed about plans for the rest of the week as soon as possible.

"Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service will now conduct a full investigation to establish thecause of the fire. The school wish to express their gratitude to Shropshire Fire and Rescue Service for their support during this incident."