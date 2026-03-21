Canal charity would 'love to talk' with Shropshire Council over towpath at centre of safe school route controversy

For 39 years, pupils have been provided with free transport from Weston Rhyn to St Martins School in north Shropshire – because the towpath route had been deemed “unsafe” for children walking home.

Parents were left dismayed last week when they received a letter from Shropshire Council saying that any new pupils would no longer receive transport, and would instead be expected to walk to and from school – even if their siblings were still having free transport.

Parents and children were worried when told pupils attending St Martins School could be asked to walk along a narrow towpath. Picture: LDRS

The authority said the route had been “reassessed” and a “safe” alternative had been identified from Rhosweil Canal Bridge, along the canal towpath, to St Martins Road.

But, following a backlash by parents who raised concerns over potential safety issues, Shropshire Council said it will review the decision.

The towpath between Weston Rhyn and St Martins. Picture: LDRS

The towpath is managed by the Canal & River Trust, a charity that cares for 2,000 miles of canals and navigable rivers.

It is a permissible path, which means the charity’s colleagues and volunteers look after it for boaters and local people to use and enjoy.

A spokesperson said the charity is not going to make a judgement about the suitability of the canal as a route to school – saying it’s a decision to be taken collectively by the parents, school and Shropshire Council.

However, it said it would “love to talk” to the council about what can be done to improve it.

“It is a wonderful off-road place to get close to nature and see wildlife,” said the spokesperson.

“Canal towpaths are important and popular routes, which are much loved by those who use them.

“As a charity, we’re reliant on funding and working with local partners to make vital improvements to access, security, and surfacing, so everyone can enjoy them. On this basis, we’d love to talk with the council about this.”